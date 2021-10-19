RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Golden Globes to continue plans for 2022 ceremony amid Hollywood boycott

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The award is being boycotted for alleged questionable practices and non-inclusion of diverse members especially black members.

Golden Globes awards [New York Post]

According to multiple reports, the Golden Globes 2022 award presentation will hold despite the NBC's recent move to not air the show.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) recently announced that the ceremony scheduled for January 9, 2022 will hold despite the intense scrutiny it has endured these past months.

Recall that earlier on in the year, the association was bombarded with series of accusations on questionable practices bordering on ethical misconduct as well as its non-inclusion of black members. HFPA's 87-member board has no black people.

Following a report by the Los Angeles Times detailing a number of misconduct by the HFPA, celebrities sparked online protests with Tom Cruise famously returning all three of his Golden Globes awards in solidarity.

A coalition of 100 publicity firms also banded together to demand change from the HFPA with streaming giants, Netflix and Amazon confirming that they would not do business with the group until its problems were resolved.

NBC later confirmed that it would not be broadcasting the 2022 ceremony until the association moves to resolve its current challenges. Meanwhile, the submissions for the 2022 awards will close in November.

