Goldberg continues to preserve cultural values with the premiere of Anikulapo

#FeatureByGoldberg: The much-anticipated premiere of "Anikulapo" by Kunle Afolayan took place on Sunday, 25th, 2022, at IMAX Cinema in Lagos, amidst glitz and glamour.

Speaking at the event, Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, said: “Anikulapo is a beautiful piece of cinematic work that will keep viewers glued to their screen because, unarguably, it contains elements that arrest the body, mind, and soul.

"More interesting is the fact that this film showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people and it subtly shows how the traditions of the land have been passed along generations.

"As a brand, Goldberg is poised to continually promote the Yoruba culture. My appreciation goes to the cast and crew for bringing this work to life and for showing the world the rich cultural history of Yorubas.

Inspired by renowned diviner and cultural promoter, Baba Ifayemi Elebuibon, the film, which is directed by Kunle Afolayan and set to be released on September 30, 2022, is based on the story of love, lust, betrayal, and a man’s struggle and triumph over his adversaries.

Nollywood star, Kunle Remi, plays Saro in the epic movie, which is laced with a good dose of romance, mystery, and drama. These elements will keep audiences and fans of the seasoned filmmaker on the edge of their seats.

The film also stars veterans like Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae Kazeem, Taiwo Hassan, Bimbo Ademoye, Faithia Balogun, Ronke Ojo, Moji Afolayan, Aisha Lawal, Adebowale Adedayo, Debo Adedayo, and more.

The premiere also witnessed the presence of His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom and veteran Yoruba movie stars such as Tunde Kelani, Joke Silva, Adewale Elesho, Odunlade Adekola, Gbenga Adeyinka, Adebayo Salami among others.

“Anikulapo”, a movie from the stables of Kunle Afolayan Production, is set in the 17th-century pre-colonial era of the old Oyo Empire. It tells the story of a sojourner who journeys to Oyo in search of greener pastures, where he finds favour and things start to change for the better. Unfortunately, he discovered love in a forbidden place, yearned for the abominable, and became entangled in the web of lust.

#FeatureByGoldberg

