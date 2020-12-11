Andy Amadi Okoroafor's much talked about feature film, '20 Pound Dream' is now streaming exclusively on Showmax.

The new film which stars AMAA winner, Gideon Okeke, Obi Okoli, Tina Mba, and Swanky JKA, Senegalese actress, Aïssa Maïga ; and Japanese cast Kenjiro Otani and Shinsho Nakamaru was shot in both Yokohama, Japan and in eastern Nigerian cities including Enugu, Nnewi, Onitsha, and Awka.

It follows the story of Kene (Gideon Okeke), who owns a kung fu studio in Nnewi. He is a disappointment to his family, who want him to help his father run the trading and manufacturing business he founded on a 20 pound dream after the Biafran War.

Kene’s lover, Nnenna (Chioma Idigo), convinces him to take a job as a police department informant at the other end of the world: Yokohama, Japan. The Afro-Chinese triad is making inroads into the ports there, so the police need a fresh face who has never been to Japan before, someone they can mould discreetly into their force as a ghost to the community.

“It’s a film about self-discovery, destiny, choice and how family can be the catalyst for the good and the bad that eventually happens to us,” says director, Okoroafor. “Kene’s life and dreams are far away from the 20 pound dream his father and uncle restarted their lives with after the Biafran war, but, as we will discover, everything is tied to that dream.”

Watch the trailer: