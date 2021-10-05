RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Actor Gideon Okeke reveals hard truth about Nollywood, says actors need 'shoddy jobs'

The actor has revealed the real standards for measuring acting proficiency in Nollywood.

'Tinsel' star actor, Gideon Okeke has shared his thoughts on how to gain mastery of Nigeria's film industry.

Okeke, in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, October 5, advised upcoming actors to consider taking on roles in mainstream Nollywood as opposed to staying focused on stage, television and cinema productions.

The actor wrote: "To accrue the numbers, the true test of your acting proficiency will not be determined on the stage floor, on a TV show that airs on cable, nor on the big screens. You need those 'shoddy jobs'.

"Those mainstream 'Nollywood flicks'? Oh! You gon need them...That's where the numbers truly are. It's those numbers that turn back to validate your Artistry on stage, on the big screen or on a TV show that airs on cable. Have I taught you something from my own skin burn experiences?"

Okeke who is reportedly filming an Uchenna Mbunabo directed film which also stars veteran actress Rita Edochie and Esther Audu Ojire, will not be the first star to explore mainstream Nollywood otherwise known as the Asaba industry. Popular actors like Funke Akindele, Nse Ikpe Etim, Sambasa Nzeribe among others have successfully worked in both the big screen and mainstream industries.

