Okeke, in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, October 5, advised upcoming actors to consider taking on roles in mainstream Nollywood as opposed to staying focused on stage, television and cinema productions.

The actor wrote: "To accrue the numbers, the true test of your acting proficiency will not be determined on the stage floor, on a TV show that airs on cable, nor on the big screens. You need those 'shoddy jobs'.

"Those mainstream 'Nollywood flicks'? Oh! You gon need them...That's where the numbers truly are. It's those numbers that turn back to validate your Artistry on stage, on the big screen or on a TV show that airs on cable. Have I taught you something from my own skin burn experiences?"

Pulse Nigeria