Basketmouth's Showmax original 'Ghana Jollof' to premiere this October

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Basketmouth created Showmax original is directed Diji Aderogba.

'Ghana Jollof' series [Twitter/dijiaderogba]
An official release date has been confirmed for new Basketmouth Okpocha created series; 'Ghana Jollof'.

Directed by award-winning director Diji Aderogba, 'Ghana Jollof' will premiere exclusively on Showmax on October 22, 2021.

Principal photography for the comedy series was announced in August with locations in Ghana and Nigeria.

Starring both Ghanaian and Nigerian stars including Basketmouth, Joselyn Dumas, Funnybone, Akah Nnani, Buchi, Mawuli Gavor and James Gardiner, the Showmax original series follows the story of two Nigerians who embark on a trip to Ghana for a wild time.

Authors:

