Get hyped this weekend with Africa Magic ‘Turn Up Friday' and 'Owambe Saturday'

Hosted by Do2dtun, the energy gad, Turn Up Friday is sure to give viewers a feel of clubbing and the typical Friday turn up as the festive period draws closer. The show features non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs, performances from artists and dancers, and all the good TGIF vibes. It airs every Friday from 9:30pm.

Pulse Nigeria

As part of the excitement for the festive season, Owambe Saturday will also give viewers a chance to dance like never before from the comfort of their homes. Hosted by Tee-A, the show will feature the best music from live bands and will bring the Owambe feeling straight from the studios to viewers' TV screens. It shows every Saturday from 8:30pm.

Don't miss both shows on Africa Magic Urban, DStv channel 153 & GOtv channel 6 and Africa Magic Family, DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2. For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv or follow the verified social media pages of DStv, GOtv and Africa Magic.

----