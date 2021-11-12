RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Get hyped this weekend with Africa Magic ‘Turn Up Friday' and 'Owambe Saturday'

Another weekend is upon us, and it’s time for you and your loved ones to let down your hair after what must have been a hectic week. And what better way to do that than with these exciting TV party shows lined up for the weekend.

This weekend, DStv has curated the best of entertainment to keep your weekend lit with Africa Magic Turn Up Friday and Owambe Saturday.

Hosted by Do2dtun, the energy gad, Turn Up Friday is sure to give viewers a feel of clubbing and the typical Friday turn up as the festive period draws closer. The show features non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs, performances from artists and dancers, and all the good TGIF vibes. It airs every Friday from 9:30pm.

As part of the excitement for the festive season, Owambe Saturday will also give viewers a chance to dance like never before from the comfort of their homes. Hosted by Tee-A, the show will feature the best music from live bands and will bring the Owambe feeling straight from the studios to viewers' TV screens. It shows every Saturday from 8:30pm.

Don't miss both shows on Africa Magic Urban, DStv channel 153 & GOtv channel 6 and Africa Magic Family, DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2. For more information on these and other Africa Magic programming, visit www.africamagic.tv or follow the verified social media pages of DStv, GOtv and Africa Magic.

Get hyped this weekend with Africa Magic 'Turn Up Friday' and 'Owambe Saturday'

Get hyped this weekend with Africa Magic 'Turn Up Friday' and 'Owambe Saturday'

