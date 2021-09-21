The 'Lionheart' director recently reacted to a fan's request for a new film feature with the assurance that she's currently working hard to return to the screens.

While the actress shared no details of a new production or plans for any, she tweeted: "Aww bless. Working hard to eliminate the drought all together. Bare with me."

Amid speculations of new film projects, Nnaji has so far not featured in any production since her 2018 acclaimed directorial debut 'Lionheart' and British actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's 'Farming' also released in the same year.

Recall that Nnaji's 'Lionheart' recorded a number of record breaking achievements including becoming Nigeria's first Netflix original feature film and Nigeria's first Oscar submission.