Nollywood’s representative at the upcoming 2020 Oscars, ‘Lionheart’ has been nominated alongside 92 other movies for the award.

‘Lionheart’ was premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2019, and joins the 93 films that will be struggling to get their first Oscars on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, U.S.

The 93 entries for the category ahead of the 92nd Academy Awards is an increase of six new films against the 2019’s award which had 87 submissions for the same category.

Genevieve Nnaji has made history as the first Nigerian filmmaker to make it to Oscars with a film submission. [Instagram/Genevieve Nnaji]

From Africa, Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ is joined by nine other films - Kwanbena Gyansah’s ‘Azali’ from Ghana; Mounia Meddour’s ‘Papicha’ from Algeria; Fawzi Saleh’s ‘Poisonous Roses’ from Egypt; Jan Philipp Weyl’s ‘Running Against the wind’ from Ethiopia; Ravneet Chadha’s ‘Subira’ from Kenya; Maryam Touzani’s ‘Adam’ from Morocco; Mati Diop’s ‘Atlantics’ from Senegal; Jahmil XT Qubeka’s ‘Knuckle City’ from South Africa; and Mohamed Ben Attia’s ‘Dear Son’ from Tunisia.

84 other films are from Americas with 15 submissions, Oceania with 1 submission, Asia with 23 submissions, Europe with 40 submissions, the UK with 1 submission, Malaysia, Honduras, and China with 1 submission each.

Alfonso Cuarón’s Mexican family drama, ‘ROMA’, which is a Netflix production emerged the winner.