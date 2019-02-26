Genevieve Nnaji has been spotted at DreamWorks studio situated on 1000 Flower St, Glendale, California, United States of America.

The movie director and actress posted a picture of herself seated in the studio in the wee hours of Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Genevieve had made a giant leap in her career by premiering her directorial debut, ‘Lionheart’ at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. A day before the premiere, the movie was acquired by Netflix, making the first in Nigeria.

In 2018, Genevieve Nnaji joined top Hollywood stars like Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp on the wings of a talent agency, UTA.

Nnaji reportedly inked the management deal with UTA for representation in film, TV, and production.

Genevieve shot her second co-produced movie, 'Lionheart' two years after her first movie, 'Road to Yesterday' which featured Oris Erhuero.