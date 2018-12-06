Genevieve Nnaji screens 'Lionheart' at Marrakech Film Festival

news

Genevieve Nnaji screened her movie, ‘Lion Heart,’ for a global audience at the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival in Morroco.

When called up on stage after the screening, Genevieve thrilled the crowd when she greeted saying 'Salam Aleikun' and the audience erupted with cheers and applaud.

Genevieve was one of the invited filmmakers, whose films, were screened at the film festival.

The movie's end song had several members of the audience dancing to the tune, which was rendered in native Igbo language.

Speaking in a short Instagram video, Genevieve said, "The acceptance was so good and I am super excited, it has been same thing."

The movie was first screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival after its premiere at the same festival in Canada in September 2018.

'Lion Heart' starring Genevieve Nnaji, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie and Onyeka Onwenu was acquired by Netflix hours before its premiere at the 2018 TIFF.

Netflix announced its acquisition of the rights of Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy 'Lion Heart' just before the its premiere on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Shortly after the acquisition and premiere, Genevieve Nnaji signed a representation deal with United Talent Agency, UTA, the same agent used by Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

The Nigerian star actress inked the deal with UTA for representation in film, TV, and production recently, Deadline reports.

The agency also represents Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor, Kim Soo Hyun and Liv Tyler.