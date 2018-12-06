Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Genevieve Nnaji screens 'Lionheart' at Marrakech Film Festival

Genevieve Nnaji is super excited after 'Lion Heart' screens at Marrakech Film Festival

Genevieve Nnaji expressed how super excited she has been after 'Lion Heart' screened at Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco.

  • Published:
Genevieve Nnaji screens 'Lionheart' at Marrakech Film Festival play

Genevieve Nnaji

(Instagram/Lionheartmovie)

Genevieve Nnaji screened her movie, ‘Lion Heart,’ for a global audience at the 2018 Marrakech Film Festival in Morroco.

When called up on stage after the screening, Genevieve thrilled the crowd when she greeted saying 'Salam Aleikun' and the audience erupted with cheers and applaud.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018

Genevieve was one of the invited filmmakers, whose films, were screened at the film festival.

The movie's end song had several members of the audience dancing to the tune, which was rendered in native Igbo language.

play Genevieve Nnaji (Instagram/lionheartthemovie)

 

Speaking in a short Instagram video, Genevieve said, "The acceptance was so good and I am super excited, it has been same thing."

The movie was first screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival after its premiere at the same festival in Canada in September 2018.

'Lion Heart' starring Genevieve Nnaji, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie and Onyeka Onwenu was acquired by Netflix hours before its premiere at the 2018 TIFF.

Netflix announced its acquisition of the rights of Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy 'Lion Heart' just before the its premiere on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Shortly after the acquisition and premiere, Genevieve Nnaji signed a representation deal with United Talent Agency, UTA, the same agent used by Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.

The Nigerian star actress inked the deal with UTA for representation in film, TV, and production recently, Deadline reports.

The agency also represents Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor, Kim Soo Hyun and Liv Tyler.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga can be reached via email gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Here are the best kisses in 2018 Nollywood movies so farbullet
2 Sola Sobowale's performance almost made me reject 'King Of Boys' role...bullet
3 Pulse List 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenesbullet

Related Articles

Genevieve Nnaji Actress signs deal with agency representing Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp
Genevieve Nnaji Actress says the success of her movie ''Lion Heart'' is vindication for Nollywood
Genevieve Nnaji Actress speaks to CNN on her Netflix acquired film, ''Lion Heart''
'Lion Heart' See Genevieve Nnaji at movie's premiere at TIFF 2018
'Lion Heart' Genevieve Nnaji's movie premieres at TIFF 2018
Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected guests at TIFF 2018
Genevieve Nnaji See official poster of actress's new movie ''Lion Heart''
Lionheart I want to explore and express my creativity with new movie - Genevieve Nnaji
Lionheart Watch trailer for Genevieve Nnaji's new movie

Movies

Kevin Hart will finally host OSCARS in 2019
Kevin Hart will finally host OSCARS in 2019
Reminisce has explained why musicians rarely act in movies
Toyin Abraham
I want to slow down on movies to build my home - Toyin Abraham
Priyanka Chopra: 5 movies featuring Nick Jonas' new wife
Priyanka Chopra: 5 movies featuring Nick Jonas' new wife
X
Advertisement