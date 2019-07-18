The trailer of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s drama, ‘Farming,’ is out and it shows Genevieve Nnaji as a broken mother.

The first scenes of the drama show the ‘Lionheart’ star looking distraught as she gives out her son, Enitan to a strange lady.

Clutching tight to Enitan, who was a baby, Nnaji and Akinnuoye-Agbaje opened the scenes from the 2:21 minutes trailer.

The following scene sees a broken Genevieve crying as she and her husband in the film, Akinnuoye-Agbaje, pleaded with Kate Beckinsale to take good care of baby Enitan.

The scene shows Akinnuoye-Agbaje holding back tears as he explains why they are giving up their son. “Please take care of our son. It’s just until we finish our studies.”

The trailer’s following scenes have a young Enitan bonding with his new white mom (Kate Beckinsale) while coping with racism everywhere he showed up.

In a scene, a young Enitan tried washing off his skin colour after he was ridiculed for being too black by his adopted mum’s friends. He went as far as painting himself white just to look and feel white.

Scenes that followed saw Enitan being bullied into a young adult as well as being a target for a British gang, Tilbury Skins. He suffered several humiliations but gradually falls deep into the bullish gang’s clique to become one of them.

His adopted mum, Kate Beckinsale tries to advise him from joining the racist gang that employs Enitan to bully and hurt blacks like him but he was past caring. “You might have joined the Tilbury Skins’ beating your own kind thinking they love you!” Kate Beckinsale, who plays Enitan's adopted mum says.

Enitan was later seen in the latter part of the trailer with his parents and siblings taking a family picture in Lagos Nigeria. The scene had Genevieve and Akinnuoye-Agbaje showing again in the trailer.

The trailer closes with three different stages of Enitan, where he painted himself white to feel among, where he had become a gang member and the last picture of him finding hope while going through retribution.

‘Farming’ is based on the life story of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. He charts the extraordinary journey of a young fostered Nigerian boy who, struggling to find an identity, falls in with a skinhead gang in 1980’s England.

Directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, ‘Farming’ features Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale, John Dagleish, Jaime Winstone, Genevieve Nnaji, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The movie was first screened at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada and got a lot of positive reviews from movie buffs.

It is expected to make its cinema debut on October 11, 2019.