Amidst my busy schedule, I haven’t been this hooked to a series for a very long time. The plot of The General’s Daughter, for instance, may not be your typical romance film but it will surely make you sit on the edge of your seat. With a blend of amazing cast, The General’s Daughter is an action-packed series, full of suspense and a storyline crafted with so many twists that one can’t predict the next outcome.

The Filipino Action-Drama TV series, captures the fast-paced world of military mystery, with loads of commando-styled electrifying moments. The series depicts how politics and drugs could be entwined in a conspiracy of silence, corruption and violence. It revolves around the female lead: Angel Locsin, who alongside few others, seeks to avenge justice and orderliness in a society ravaged by drugs and illegal killings; a society that puts money and power at the disposal of the rich minority.

Well, if you are wondering where to see this series, in addition to other captivating series, movies, music, news, kiddies, documentaries and sports, at the most affordable rate, then subscribe to STarTimes Pay-TV platform. Tune in to ST Novela E Plus Channel daily at 7:40pm to see The General’s Daughter.

If you love to stream online like me, download StarTimes ON mobile app to stream over 60 live channels and over 2000 video-on-demand content. If you are an MTN subscriber, you can use airtime to subscribe for as low as N400 weekly to enjoy digital life on StarTimes ON.

Waaris is another series that has warmed its way not just into my heart, but also a delight in many homes. Waaris is an Indian series that draws its appeal from its strong societal theme and perfect dubbing into local dialects — Yoruba and Hausa. It unravels the menace of placing the male child above the girl-child in a society where prejudice against women is a norm and, then opens the lid on male-female equality. It airs every day at 8:30pm on ST Yoruba and 8:15pm on ST Dadinkowa.

