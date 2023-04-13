The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These 'Gangs of Lagos' characters appear very similar to real people

Samson Toromade

Art is imitating life a little too obviously in Jade Osiberu's 'Gangs of Lagos'.

Certain real-life inspirations are impossible to miss in 'Gangs of Lagos'
Certain real-life inspirations are impossible to miss in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Recommended articles

The action crime thriller centres around friends who grow up in a rough part of Lagos and are sucked into gang life. They have to navigate the consequences of their actions while also trying to achieve lofty ambitions.

The film's narrative is fueled by political drama that looks strangely similar to what's already real in Lagos where the fictional story is set.

If you haven't watched the film yet, the spoilers start at this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

These are the fictional Gangs of Lagos characters from whom you can draw a straight line to familiar people in the real Lagos.

Kazeem Eleniyan (left), played by Olarotimi Fakunle, in 'Gangs of Lagos' feels like some version of the real-life MC Oluomo (right)
Kazeem Eleniyan (left), played by Olarotimi Fakunle, in 'Gangs of Lagos' feels like some version of the real-life MC Oluomo (right) Pulse Nigeria

The main street villain of Gangs of Lagos is Kazeem Eleniyan (Olarotimi Fakunle), a ganglord who rises through the ranks after his initial introduction as a collector of illegal taxes. That tax collection feels similar to the allegations Musiliu 'MC Oluomo' Akinsanya faces in the real world.

Oluomo is currently the chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee (LSPMC) and was the leader of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) before the state government disbanded it in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The union was notorious for extorting transport workers and as a breeding ground for the agbero menace in the state.

Over the years, Oluomo has faced many serious criminal allegations. He's also been marked as the face of election violence and voter intimidation in Lagos and has even been caught on camera threatening voters.

Kazeem isn't much different in Gangs of Lagos and it's impossible to miss that he shares a similar beard shape with MC Oluomo.

Kazeem Eleniyan (left), played by Olarotimi Fakunle, in 'Gangs of Lagos' and MC Oluomo (right) share an aesthetic
Kazeem Eleniyan (left), played by Olarotimi Fakunle, in 'Gangs of Lagos' and MC Oluomo (right) share an aesthetic Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
Olorogun Araba (left), played by Yinka Quadri, in 'Gangs of Lagos' may be a fictional character, but his portrayal comes really close to an impersonation of Bola Tinubu (right)
Olorogun Araba (left), played by Yinka Quadri, in 'Gangs of Lagos' may be a fictional character, but his portrayal comes really close to an impersonation of Bola Tinubu (right) Pulse Nigeria

The main political villain of the film is the shadowy Olorogun Araba (Yinka Quadri) who’s described as the "number one political godfather in the southwest". Sounds familiar?

Throughout the film, Olorogun is painted as the man who's been in control of Lagos for the past 20 years, since 1999.

This is a familiar story of the real-life Bola Tinubu, who was Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007 and has hovered over the state's governance as an influential godfather.

Olorogun's opponents in the film repeatedly accuse him of holding Lagos hostage for decades and transferring public funds into his private accounts. Any random search about the real-life Tinubu, now Nigeria's president-elect, would turn up exact results matching those allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bamidele Olanrewaju (left), played by Toyin Abraham, in 'Gangs of Lagos' is very similar to opposition candidates in the real Lagos like Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (top right) and Abdul-Azeez 'Jandor' Adediran (bottom right)
Bamidele Olanrewaju (left), played by Toyin Abraham, in 'Gangs of Lagos' is very similar to opposition candidates in the real Lagos like Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (top right) and Abdul-Azeez 'Jandor' Adediran (bottom right) Pulse Nigeria

The main opposition candidate to Olorogun's godfather reign in the governorship election in Gangs of Lagos is Bamidele Olanrewaju (Toyin Abraham). Her campaign narrative focuses on freeing Lagos from Olorogun's 20-year bondage.

It's a familiar narrative for opposition candidates in Lagos, especially over the past four years. Real-life opposition candidates like Jimi Agbaje and Babatunde Gbadamosi ran wild with the narrative in the 2019 governorship election, 20 years after Tinubu's reign first started.

Even though Gangs of Lagos wrapped filming well before the 2023 Lagos governorship election, main opposition candidates like Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Abdul-Azeez 'Jandor' Adediran, also fit this image as they leaned heavily into the same narrative for their campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT

They all lost, but the fate of Olanrewaju remains up in the air by the end of Gangs of Lagos. Maybe she gets better luck than her real-life inspirations and wins the election.

Obalola and his childhood friends find it impossible to escape the gang life in 'Gangs of Lagos'
Obalola and his childhood friends find it impossible to escape the gang life in 'Gangs of Lagos' Pulse Nigeria

The main Gangs of Lagos character is Obalola (Tobi Bakre) whose upbringing in a chaotic environment of violence clouds his future path. Alongside his friends, he’s enveloped in the web of street life that's impossible to escape, regardless of how dreamy his personal ambitions are.

Even as children, Obalola and his gang of friends never had a real chance to rise above their circumstances
Even as children, Obalola and his gang of friends never had a real chance to rise above their circumstances Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While there's no specific notable person to tie in as the real-life inspiration for Obalola and his friends, any agbero in the streets of Lagos fits that image. Some of them may end up high on the gangster ladder like Obalola, but others end up dead as pawns in other men's games, just like his friend, Ify (Chike Osebuka).

You only have to look around at every bus stop, under-bridge and gang fight in Lagos — you'll see an Obalola and his friends.

READ MORE: 'Gangs of Lagos' accurately debates the concept of fate and destiny

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Skales admits he's enjoying a 'real family' for the first time

Skales admits he's enjoying a 'real family' for the first time

'The government has failed but entertainment is helping out', says Davido

'The government has failed but entertainment is helping out', says Davido

TECNO flagship store becomes the hottest store in town with E-Money and KCee's visit

TECNO flagship store becomes the hottest store in town with E-Money and KCee's visit

5 Nigerian celebrities who keep their personal lives out of the Spotlight

5 Nigerian celebrities who keep their personal lives out of the Spotlight

These 'Gangs of Lagos' characters appear very similar to real people

These 'Gangs of Lagos' characters appear very similar to real people

Sanwo-Olu's Lagos Government unhappy with 'Gangs of Lagos' film

Sanwo-Olu's Lagos Government unhappy with 'Gangs of Lagos' film

Lagos indigenes cancel 'Gangs of Lagos' over portrayal of Eyo masquerade

Lagos indigenes cancel 'Gangs of Lagos' over portrayal of Eyo masquerade

The Ultimate Editing Experience: Film editing school programs to hone your craft

The Ultimate Editing Experience: Film editing school programs to hone your craft

Sanki's 'ON GOD' is the perfect prelude to Anthems & Vibes Vol.1

Sanki's 'ON GOD' is the perfect prelude to Anthems & Vibes Vol.1

Pulse Sports

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to retire in 2020

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya explains tactics to defeat Alex Pereira

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

Osimhen injury: Simeone out a blessing in disguise, Raspadori the right call

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bimbo Ademoye is one of the star attractions in 'Gangs of Lagos', an action crime thriller about a group of friends navigating street life

Bimbo Ademoye wanted to play Adesua's gangster role in 'Gangs of Lagos'

Jade Osiberu is the brilliant creator of 'Gangs of Lagos'

Jade Osiberu teases her next projects after 'Gangs of Lagos'

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

'I twisted my ankle but kept acting' - Adesua Etomi on injuries from filming 'Gangs of Lagos'

Tobi Bakre and Adesua Etomi bring their A-game in 'Gangs of Lagos' [Prime Video]

'Gangs of Lagos' accurately debates the concept of fate and destiny [Pulse Review]