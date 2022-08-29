Game of Thrones fans are in for an exciting ride as House of the Dragon is now streaming on Showmax

It gets more interesting as HBO original drama series has been renewed for a second season.

Based on the 2018 book Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, House of the Dragon is a new series set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, and chronicles the time when the Targaryen family reigned supreme with fearsome dragons as their enforcer.

Pulse Nigeria

King Viserys 1 is played by Paddy Considine, while Queen Aemma is played by Sian Brooke. Prince Daemon Matt Smith plays Prince Daeom Targaryen, the younger brother to the king, a fierce warrior and dragon rider, Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Phaenyra Targaryen, who is in awe of Prince Deamon and all he does.

Fans can also expect to meet members of the House of Veleryon, who dominate the seas. Lord Corlys Velaryon is played by the enigmatic Steve Toussaint.

Pulse Nigeria

The entire seasons of Game of Thrones is available on Showmax for fans to binge-watch and relive old memories while awaiting new episodes of House of the Dragon.

The first and second episodes of House of Dragon are currently streaming on Showmax. New episodes arrive on the platform every Monday, same time it drops in the US.

Download the Showmax app from the iOS or Android store and subscribe for as low as ₦1,200 for a month to enjoy the series and thousands of others like it. If you are an MTN subscriber, you can sign up for Showmax using your airtime by dialling *447*2*2# and following the prompts.

Watch House of the Dragon on Showmax:

---