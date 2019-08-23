A new political thriller, ‘Code Wilo,’ sees Gabriel Afolayan wearing the garment of a cold yet deadly villain.

Directed by Mike-Steve Adeleye and produced by Hauwa Allahbura, ‘Code Wilo’ has a simple but yet catchy storyline. The film takes viewers on a journey of a dark twisted plot delivered raw.

After her success with ‘The Eve,’ Allahbura’s 2019 effort is about a powerful South-South politician in Nigeria, his son, daughter and an enemy within.

Gabriel Afolayan plays the enemy within, who leaves no trace as he ruined the political dynasty built by Gbenga Titiloye. His determination to take revenge after 25 years sees Kalu Ikeagwu falling right into his net as an alibi.

While Kalu Ikeagwu, plays the role of a greedy and prodigal son, Gabriel Afolayan, who played the role of the villain played two characters that impacted on the overall success of the film.

Ambition, power, karma are the themes in ‘Code Wilo’ and they come out particularly strong. Gbenga Titiloye's rise and fall is a modern re-telling of the consequences of unbridled lust for power. It also reveals what happens behind the curtains of politics and how good friends turn enemies over political takes.

‘Code Wilo’ also features Zack Orji, Alex Osifo, Euchari Anunobi, Eucharia Anunobi, Yaw, Lateef Adedimeji, Uzor Arukwe, and Etim Effiong.

Speaking on her inspiration for the film, Allahbura said, "Code Wilo was inspired by the 2019 elections, Godfatherisim in the political industry and the need to portray a strong female character with a political ambition. We basically shot this film thinking about how to influence the elections and encourage not to young to run. Our lead character is in her 30’s, she’s female and she’s running for Governor."

The Chief Operating Officer for Cut24 Productions said the story was told in the most relatable manner.