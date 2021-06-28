Funsho Adeolu, Mary Remmy Njoku, Debo Macaroni criticize TAMPAN ban

In a shocking press statement announced by TAMPAN executives, the association blacklisted the actresses for allegedly making disrespectful comments about the Yoruba film industry.

TAMPAN's reaction has, however, sparked online reaction especially from Nollywood practitioners who feel the association has chosen an unfair stand against the actresses for speaking up against alleged sex offender, Baba Ijesha.

In an Instagram post, ROK Studio boss, Mary Remmy Njoku wrote: "Where there are allegations of rape or child molestation there is no such thing as overreaction. Today in Nigeria I don't believe we are reacting enough. I stand with and want to thank these two strong women who have used their time and platforms to speak up against it. You both are my crush Today and always."

Top Yoruba industry actor, Funsho Adeolu also took to his Instagram handle to condemn TAMPAN's press conference. "My face is covered, not because of Covid but in shame on behalf of those who call themselves leaders of local association and do not have the interest of members at heart. God is watching o."

Comedian Debo Macaroni had a thread on Twitter highlighting how Yomi Fabiyi was spared from the association's action despite openly using derogatory comments.

"A press conference should have been held at the beginning of the whole thing, letting the public know TAMPAN’S stand on Baba Ijesha and the matters arising. If Iyabo Ojo went too far, so did Yomi Fabiyi. If we can demand accountability from the government, what about ourselves?"