Popular talk show host, Funmi Iyanda has scheduled her new film, ‘Walking With Shadows’ for a premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 2019.

The announcement was made by the ‘New Dawn’ host on her social media pages.

Iyanda also disclosed that this was the first of many movies she was going to be working on.

“This is the first in a slate of films my team and l will be making. My determination is to expand my work from bringing information and knowledge through news and current affairs to one of bringing understanding through art, literature, film, fashion, and culture,” she said.

Directed by Aoife O'Kelly, ‘Walking With Shadows’ features Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, and Funsho Adeolu among others.

It will be screened at Curzons Soho and Vue West End, London on October 9, 2019, and October 10, 2019.

“My purpose remains the same, to help make sense of our time here and hopefully make it more fun and kind, however messy it gets.

“Whilst doing so, l hope, as always, to create spaces for a new generation of true stars and talents as well as reposition old ones in their proper light,” Funmi added.

Walking With Shadows is a screen adaptation of a Jude Dibia novel published in 2005.

It follows Adrian Ebele Njoko, a married executive whose sexuality is exposed by a disgruntled colleague causing an impact on his family.