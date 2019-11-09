Funke Akindele’s directorial debut, ‘Your Excellency’ official trailer has been released.

The official trailer was released on Friday, November 8, 2019, on YouTube by EbonyLife Films, the production studio behind the film.

ALSO READ: Funke Akindele wraps up ‘Your Excellency’ shoot

‘Your Excellency’, which features Akin Lewis, Deyemi Okanlawon and Osas Ighodaro is scheduled for a December 2019.

For Funke Akindele-Bello, who takes on the role of lead actress and director takes the compliments in her stride. “Your Excellency already had a great script by Yinka Ogun, a wonderful cast and experienced producers, so all I had to do was provide a guiding hand and make sure we keep the audience entertained from beginning to end,” she said.

Funke Akindele-Bello on the set of 'Your Excellency' [R&B]

‘Your Excellency’ tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender – all through the power of social media. As the drama unfolds, it seems possible that even a perpetual loser, written off by everyone, can pose a serious challenge for the presidency. Directed by Nollywood’s queen of comedy, Funke Akindele-Bello, the movie is funny and touching in equal measure, as it shows the importance, love and loyalty play in facing life’s challenges.

The film also features Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Eku Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Mike Iheuwa, Aletile ‘Seyi Law’ Lawrence, Bimbo Manuel, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones.