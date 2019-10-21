Funke Akindele-Bello has wrapped up the first season of ‘Aiyetoro,’ a spin-off of her successful TV series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’.

‘Aiyetoro’ Season one ended after 18 episodes of drama, love, intrigue, and betrayal spread across 18 weeks.

ALSO READ: Funke Akindele has kicked off ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ spinoff, 'Aiyetoro'

With a whole new plot, ‘Aiyetoro Town’ still accommodates some of the characters of ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ that include Timini played by Tobi Makinde, Waheed played by Tope Adebayo, Laide played by Motunrayo Adegboye and Jenifa played by Funke Akindele-Bello.

A scene from Funke Akindele-Bello's 'Aiyetoro' showing the arrival of Prince Oyekunle played by Deyemi Okanlawon. [Instagram/officialaiyetorotown]

‘Aiyetoro’ has Akindele-Bello as the head writer and she’s joined by Wasiu Aderoju, Olusegun Ajayi, Yinka Adebayo, and John Atura.

Quick rundown of 'Aiyetoro' Season 1

On June 21, 2019, Funke Akindele’s SceneOne TV published the first episode of ‘Aiyetoro’ on its YouTube page.

The 313,844 subscribers of SceneOne TV have been enjoying the 30-mins long web series which has concluded the season one after 18 episodes.

New episodes of the hilarious series are released every Friday with intrigues and the introduction of new faces.

Set in the birthplace of Jenifa - played by Funke Akindele-Bello - ‘Aiyetoro’ tells the story of the people of the village that has been upgraded to a town after Oyeniyi - played by Femi Branch - ascended the throne as the new Baale.

Jenifa's brother, Waheed and his troublesome friends in a scene from Funke Akindele-Bello's 'Aiyetoro ' [Instagram/officialaiyetorotown]

Having lived in Edinburgh and experienced civilization, the Baale of Aiyetoro village, Baale Oyeniyi takes on the journey to upgrade Aiyetoro to a town as well as it’s occupants without altering its traditional heritage, customs, and traditions.

First of his worry is to see that the habitants of Aiyetoro communicate in the English Language aside from the Yoruba Language. This sees the Baale employing the services of the members of the National Youth Service Corps to teach indigenes of the town on how to communicate in English. However, the Baale has some of the recalcitrant youths led by Jenifa’s brother, his friends, Laide and Amope and other youths in the town to deal with as he strives to make the town the envy of the local government.

A scene from Funke Akindele-Bello's 'Aiyetoro ' [Instagram/officialaiyetorotown]

ALSO READ: Jenifa Diary actress, Paupau finds love in ‘Aiyetoro’

While Baale Oyeniyi contends with all the issues and activities in ensuring growth in Aiyetoro town, his half brother, Prince Oyekunle - played by Deyemi Okanlawon - returns to the country after many years in the United States of America. The troublesome prince returns to lay claim to the Aiyetoro throne insisting the residing Baale stole his throne - Oyeniyi and Oyekunle are half brothers born of different mothers but the same father and shares same age.

The development and growth in Aiyetoro are fast resonating in the local government and neighbouring villages want to know how Baale Oyeniyi made it happen. The first to pay homage and inquire about the secret behind the growth in Aiyetoro is the Baale of Aiyedogbon - played by Dele Odule. The Baale of Aiyedogbon shares a bloodline history with Baale Oyeniyi as his uncle.

Dele Odule is the corrupt and bad Baale of Aiyedogbon in 'Aiyetoro'. [Instagram/officialaiyetorotown]

However, trouble reared its ugly head when a proposed purchase of land by a manufacturing company in Aiyedogbon failed to go through. The company dumped the idea and proceeded to purchase land in Aiyetoro and all hell was let loose. Baale of Aiyedogbon is threatening fire and brimstone with a promise to deal with Baale Oyeniyi while Prince Oyekunle is also threatening to get the throne.

In all of these, Jenifa and Shakeera - played by Ireti Osayemi - rivalry is revisited. The two rivals from the same town have become successful in their right while their protegees in Aiyetoro - Laide played by Motunrayo Adegboye and Amope played by Esther Kalejaiye - have continued with the rivalry. Aided by Amope, Shakira's exploits in trafficking young girls from Aiyetoro to Lagos for prostitution on the guise of housemaids were blown open when one of the girls, Eniola played by Ronke Akande, escaped. Eniola found Jenifa and explained her ordeal in the hands of Shakeera after which she was arrested.