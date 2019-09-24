A new season of Funke Akinde Bello’s hilarious sitcom, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ is expected to start airing soon.

Funke Akindele Bello will be returning as Jenifa and would also be co-directing the sitcom’s new season.

ALSO READ: Funke Akindele hopes Diane joins ‘Jenifa’s Diary’

The new season will feature BBNaija star, Tobi Bakre and other regular casts like Lolo 1, Akan Nnani, Tobi Makinde, Jide Awobona, Paschaline Alex, Uba Michael, and Wendy Ubamaka.

Funke Akindele Bello behind the camera in season 17 of 'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

This is the 17th season of the hilarious sitcom, which began after the success of the film, ‘Jenifa’ and ‘Return of Jenifa.’

Funke Akindele Bello and Tobi Bakre in season 17 of 'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

The television series debuted on some stations across the country on April 2015, and currently has 17 seasons with several episodes.

Funke Akindele Bello (Jenifa) with her onscreen mum season 17 of 'Jenifa's Diary' [Instagram/Jenifa's Diary]

The series had featured Tiwa Savage, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, Ali Nuhu, and Alexx Ekubo among other artists.