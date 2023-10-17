ADVERTISEMENT
Channels TV launches business reality TV show titled 'Fund It Forward'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Time will tell if the drastically new direction is embraced by its vast audience.

Channels TV is attempting to fill that void by taking on the reality scene with its latest business show tagged Fund It Forward.

The TV show is expected to be a competition designed to nurture 12 young Nigerians who will become the next generation of social entrepreneurs.

With Iyin Aboyeji, Lanre Bamisebi, and Udo Okonjo as judges, the Channels TV original series will run for nine episodes. Evictions will be held for each episode as judges will decide which candidates have the abilities and ideas to be business owners.

"These challenges will reflect the real-world stages of building an impact-driven business, so that as our viewers watch, they will be educated about 'socialpreneurship' and empowered themselves," a statement on the show's website read.

The short clip released via Channels' social media platform offered a close look at the 12 participants and their various businesses, from finance, to agriculture and sustainable energy solutions.

The contestants who emerge top three will receive undisclosed monetary grant prizes, business training opportunities and mentorship.

Fund It Forward offers something different from the likes of BBNaija and Real Housewives of Lagos which are more entertainment-oriented.

The show premiered exclusively via Channels TV on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and will continue to air on DSTV channel 420, Sky UK channel 515, StarTimes channel 111 and GOTV channel 27.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

