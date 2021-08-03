Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria’s own Oyindamola Kolawole, popularly known as D’Flex on Vskit, appeared recently on the audition of one of the biggest shows in the world Ámerica’s Got Talent”.

Before this big break, Dflex had featured in a number of other interesting shows, ranging from Big Brother Nigeria, to Lagos State Count Down, Circus Zyair, and a host of others.

Pulse Nigeria

While DFlex is not a strange face in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Nigerians are excited that a platform like Vskit is available to showcase one's talents for free.

On the stage of America's Got Talent, Simon Cowell had asked what his dream was. He responded by saying ‘my dream is to give my family a life they deserve’. This got the audience really emotionally and had them in a standing ovation for Nigeria’s DFlex.

During his performance, people were wowed. You will see some members of the audience covering their faces from fear of calling the paramedics.

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians

Pulse Nigeria

Dflexibilty is certainly on the talks of most Nigerians right now as he has put Vskit and Nigeria on the maps. We wish you success on the stage of America’s Got Talent.