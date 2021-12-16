RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Rami Malek, joinsthe‘Oppenheimer’ cast

The call sheet goes stellar as the trio join the already-cast Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Emily Blunt.

Christopher Nolan’s biopic about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the A-bomb, continues to attract Hollywood’s A-list actors. Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie are the newest actors bringing their nuclear star power to Oppenheimer, Nolan’s biopic of set up at Universal Pictures. The trio will join Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy already on board.

The Black Widow actress will play Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the US who has an off-and-on affair with Oppenheimer. Benny Safdie will play Edward Teller, the Hungarian physicist; He is known as the father of the hydrogen bomb and a member of the Manhattan Project. At the same time, Rami Malek is playing a scientist.

Florence Pugh, who earned an Oscar nomination for her flawless performance in 2019’s Little Women, starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s Black Widow, making almost $380 million when released back in July, a solid outing for a pandemic-era release. She reprises her assassin-spy character, Yelena Belova, for the Hawkeye TV series, now streaming on Disney+ and will be seen next as part of Olivia Wilde’s ensemble thriller, Don’t Worry Darling, which will release be released soon.

Rami Malek is coming off a villainous turn in the James Bond movie No Time to Die, which, with a tally of $765 million, is the highest-grossing American movie of the year. The actor, who won an Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, will next appear in David O. Russell’s latest feature, an untitled drama due out soon.

Christopher Nolan is known for the likes of The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Tenet, is set to direct and write the biopic, and will also produce alongside Emma Thomas and Charles Roven.

