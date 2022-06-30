RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Fiyin Gambo’s ‘The Blood Covenant’ trends on Amazon Prime Video

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Inkblot Production and Filmone Entertainment’s movie ‘The Blood Covenant’ has hit a record-worthy milestone on Amazon Prime Video.

The drama recently rose to the ranks of number one most-watched film in Nigeria days after launching on the streamer.

Confirming the milestone, director Fiyin Gambo took to his social handles with an appreciation posts for fans of the film.

Starring Shawn Faqua, Tobi Bakre and Uzor Arukwe in the lead roles, the drama which has been described as an ode to old Nollywood ritual themed horror, follows three ambitious friends struggling to make ends meet. Tired of being looked down upon, they embark on a relentless quest for the high life, chasing easy money, fast cars, and fame; willing to do whatever it takes no matter what it costs them.

‘The Blood Covenant’ released in theatres on April 15 to positive reviews. Going by its Prime Video ranking and Twitter reviews, the film is also enjoying a warm reception from users.

The drama is the latest Inkblot production to hit the streamer following its licensing deal with Amazon Prime. The multi-year deal with see the studio’s titles including ‘Moms At War 2', 'The Set Up 2' and 'New Money 3' launch on the streamer post theatrical release.

Meanwhile, principal photography officially kicked off the ‘The Set Up’ sequel with majority of the title’s original cast returning to reprise their roles.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

