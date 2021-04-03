The film had 9 Nominations at 2020’s AMAA in categories including; Best Actor, Best Director and Best Cinematographer. The film also stars award-winning Nollywood Actor – Ramsey Noah.

Fisherman’s Diary holds many other accolades, including being the first Cameroonian film to get a worldwide Netflix acquisition deal and Cameroon’s official selection for the 93rd OSCARS.

SYNOPSIS:

Inspired by Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai, Ekah is determined to go to school in a village of fishermen where a girl child's education is considered a taboo. Her drive to break this old adage gets her embroiled with her father.

CAST

Kang Quintus - Solomon

Faith Fidel - Ekah

Ramsey Nouah - Anang Joe

Cosson Chinepoh - Lucas

Ndamo Damaris - Teacher Bihbih

Neba Godwill Awantu - Sule

Onyama Laura - Babara

Prince Sube - Moustaffa

Daphne Njie - Mrs. Anang Joe

Zoe Elora Ebai Mayohchu - Andong

Nimo Loveline Bauer - Senior Ekah

Godisz Fungwa - Kum Peter

Modesta Forkwa - Stella

Eyong Juzzy - Lizza

Beatrice Mokake - Senior Andong

