The film had 9 Nominations at 2020’s AMAA in categories including; Best Actor, Best Director and Best Cinematographer. The film also stars award-winning Nollywood Actor – Ramsey Noah.
Fisherman’s Diary holds many other accolades, including being the first Cameroonian film to get a worldwide Netflix acquisition deal and Cameroon’s official selection for the 93rd OSCARS.
SYNOPSIS:
Inspired by Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai, Ekah is determined to go to school in a village of fishermen where a girl child's education is considered a taboo. Her drive to break this old adage gets her embroiled with her father.
CAST
Kang Quintus - Solomon
Faith Fidel - Ekah
Ramsey Nouah - Anang Joe
Cosson Chinepoh - Lucas
Ndamo Damaris - Teacher Bihbih
Neba Godwill Awantu - Sule
Onyama Laura - Babara
Prince Sube - Moustaffa
Daphne Njie - Mrs. Anang Joe
Zoe Elora Ebai Mayohchu - Andong
Nimo Loveline Bauer - Senior Ekah
Godisz Fungwa - Kum Peter
Modesta Forkwa - Stella
Eyong Juzzy - Lizza
Beatrice Mokake - Senior Andong
*This is a featured post.