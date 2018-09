news

Black actors have broken a record at the 2018 Emmy Creative Arts ceremony having won all four categories for Guest Actors last night in Los Angeles.

The attention is on Samira Wiley who picked up the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for "The Handmaid’s Tale", Ron Cephas Jones wins Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us", Tiffany Haddish won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting "Saturday Night Live" and Katt Williams wraps it up with the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series accolade for his work on "Atlanta".

See Saturday's winner's list:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Katt Williams, Atlanta

Outstanding TV Movie: USS Callister: Black Mirror

Outstanding Animated Program: Rick and Morty

Outstanding Character Voiceover Performance: Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Outstanding Children’s Program: The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: The Crown

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Game of Thrones

Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: GLOW

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie:Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Godless