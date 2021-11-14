‘Finding Ohana’ is a celebration of Hawaiian heritage

The adventurous tone is set from the opening with the lead character Pili(Kea Peahu) winning a bicycle driven quest in the bustling streets of New York. ‘Finding Ohana’ is An adventure movie positively dominated by Family and the appealing Hawaiian Heritage.

Set in the summer, Two Brooklyn raised siblings (Ioane and Pili) travel to spend some time with their Grandpa in Oahu, where they discover a journal that points them to a long lost treasure hunt.

At first, the sole aim to secure these treasures is to ensure their family’s finances when they return to New York. Ioane and Pili are Initially critical of their surroundings, but with the help of another pair of siblings, Hana, a Hawaiin born and raised teenage girl with aspirations to study music at Julliard and her younger brother Casper. This sweet nerdy cat lover befriends Pili. The Kids begin to connect as they journey through supposed legend and myth, learning about their Hawaiian Heritage in the process.

Hawaiian Heritage

While our attention goes to the tall palm trees, clean fountains, and islands Hawaii is known for, the spiritual essence of Hawaii isn’t left out. The nose greeting, Poi, Laulu-meals, belief regarding the afterlife. It is refreshing to see life from a more simple yet complex point of view. Commendably, ‘Finding Ohana’ has taken the Hawaiin experience with a deeper approach.

Sibling Squabble

The comedy aspect of the film is seen most through Pili and Eolane. They are constantly bickering at one another, Which we must admit is rather cute.

Lindsay Watson’s potential

25-Year-old Lindsay Watson gave it her all in this movie. Being an aspiring singer in the film and real-life complex yet straightforward, plus being Hawaiin born adds so much authenticity to her role. In a recent interview with GLITTERMAGROCKS she spoke about her character Hana, her Hawaiin roots and aspirations saying,

Honestly, Hana and I are almost the same exact person; it’s almost crazy. We are both Hawaiian girls raised in Hawai’i, surrounded by our culture and family. We are both passionate about preserving our culture and protecting our family at any cost. We are very loving and sweet, but you definitely don’t want to cross us, or you’re going to see a very different side! We’re strong women, and we love to care for those around us. I’d say the only difference between us is that Hana hasn’t quite made the decision to leave the islands and follow her dreams, and I did, and it was so worth it!

“Growing up in Hawaii and experiencing the culture first hand honestly gave me a true advantage in the film.”

My biggest goal for 2021 is to work on more projects that tell beautiful stories and inspire me. It would be a dream to work on a dramatic piece this year and really challenge myself as an actor and really test my limits. I’d also love to start working on some music for the first time! Music is so dear to me, and I’ve always had a desire to create my own music, so maybe 2021 will be the year to finally do it. Finally, I also love to write movies and tv shows, so hopefully, I can start dipping over to creating my very own projects.

Whether as singer or Actress, Lindsay Watson has won me as a fan, and I can't wait to see and hear more of her talents.

Flaw

For a 2 hour adventure-mystery movie, it was too predictable! With low stakes involved in the storyline made key moments predictable. However, this flaw is covered by the smooth tropical ride through one of the most beautiful places on the planet. ‘Finding Ohana’ has renewed my interest in Hawaii not just for the admiration of scenic beauty but for the sacred meanings to life the breathtaking islands hold.

I look forward to walking the green lands of Oahu, I look forward to making memories in this aesthetic setting, and I look forward to visiting Hawaii.

Funnily, this Entertaining Netflix Family-Comedy has renewed the adventurous kid in me. If you watch it [which I suggest you should], it may just have the same effect on you.

