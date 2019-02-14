There is no better way for you to enjoy quality time with your loved ones this valentine season than by watching exciting shows and movies on GOtv!

Get ‘loved up’ with the finest selection of movies, telenovelas, kiddies and general entertainment programmes.

Here’s a list of programmes to watch with your boo or bae, family and friends.

Gangaa: Watch this compelling drama of Gangaa as she navigates love, family and relationship with open mind and honesty. Married off at a tender age, Gangaa loses her father and forced to endure the rituals and superstitions associated with widowhood. Showing daily at 8:00pm on Zee World (GOtv channel 25)

Everybody Loves Raymond: Share the fun and laughter with your loved ones with the comical everyday life of sports columnist, Ray Barone as he manages to keep a bright outlook and a sense of humor, leaving the hard issues to his more-practical wife, Debra. Everybody Loves Raymond airs Thursday, 14 February at 4:25pm on FOX (GOtv channel 19)

For Coloured Girls: For Colored Girls brings to the screen, a poetic exploration of what it is to be of color and a female in this world. This movie reveals different issues that impact women in general and women of color in particular. This bold and moving drama will show on Saturday, 16 February at 7pm on BET (GOtv channel 21)

Henry Danger: The kids also have a galaxy of shows to keep them happy at home during this special week. Henry lands a part-time job as Kid Danger, a sidekick-in-training to super-crime fighter Captain Man. Watch this exciting show on Monday, 18 February at 5:50pm on Nickelodeon (GOtv channel 62)

Local TV Series: Binge on a series of exciting local TV series on Africa Magic (GOtv channel 2) such as The Lola Show, a talk show program designed to shed light on our society, as well as bring social awareness to pressing societal issues. Airs on Friday, 15 February at 10:00pm; and The Johnsons, a family sitcom focused on an average family based in Lagos Nigeria, their diverse traits and how they cope with what life must offer them. Airs on Monday, 18 February at 3:00pm

