In a recently shared Instagram post, the 'Keteke' director wrote: "Hello fellow filmmakers...Can we NORMALISE announcing (making public) our movie budgets, and also, our box office gross revenues? It'll be a step in the right and progressive direction.

"Been having conversations with couple of people with money in and outside the country (potential investors), and one comment runs through all conversations... "WE DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH YOUR INDUSTRY MAKES. WE NEED FIGURES FOR TRUST AND CONFIDENCE."

The film director also referenced Nollywood, Hollywood and South African film industry claiming their access to film funds is due to how open they are about the figures.

"And oh, the conversation always ends with reference to Hollywood, Bollywood, Nollywood and the South African film industry, and how they easily access film funding because of public disclosures."

Interestingly, while Nigeria's film industry has in recent times documented box office revenues, accurate production budgets are hardly disclosed to the public.