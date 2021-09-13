RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filmmakers should normalize announcing movie budgets - Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The director is notably vocal about changes in African film industries.

Peter Sedufia [Instagram/petersedufia]

Ace Ghanaian filmmaker Peter Sedufia has urged filmmakers in Ghana to get comfortable with announcing their film production budget and box-office revenues.

In a recently shared Instagram post, the 'Keteke' director wrote: "Hello fellow filmmakers...Can we NORMALISE announcing (making public) our movie budgets, and also, our box office gross revenues? It'll be a step in the right and progressive direction.

ALSO READ: NFVCB announces ban of films celebrating villains

"Been having conversations with couple of people with money in and outside the country (potential investors), and one comment runs through all conversations... "WE DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH YOUR INDUSTRY MAKES. WE NEED FIGURES FOR TRUST AND CONFIDENCE."

The film director also referenced Nollywood, Hollywood and South African film industry claiming their access to film funds is due to how open they are about the figures.

"And oh, the conversation always ends with reference to Hollywood, Bollywood, Nollywood and the South African film industry, and how they easily access film funding because of public disclosures."

Interestingly, while Nigeria's film industry has in recent times documented box office revenues, accurate production budgets are hardly disclosed to the public.

Sedufia is one of Ghana's top filmmakers with hit movies like 'Keteke', 'Sidechic Gang' and recently 'Aloevera' the romantic comedy that launched Ghana's film industry's return to the big screens after nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

