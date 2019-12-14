Award-winning filmmaker, Kachi Joel Benson has returned to Chibok after the 76th Venice Film Festival.

Benson’s return to Chibok is on the heels of his promise to support and help alleviate the sufferings of the families whose daughters were kidnapped from the government school.

ALSO READ: Kachi Benson’s 'Daughters of Chibok' wins at 76th Venice Film Festival

According to the filmmaker, a total of 93 families were supported by solar panels and inverters to help them generate power since the community has been left without power after the terrorist attack.

Filmmaker, Kachi Benson returns to Chibok to alleviate poverty [Kachi Benson]

At the premiere of his film, Benson had said he plans to solicit funds to support the families, who still miss their kidnapped daughters and live in penury.

Benson said, “One of the things we were told by members of the community and affected families when we were making the film was that at the beginning it seems the whole world cared, now the world has moved on. But we have decided to show them that the entire world hasn’t moved on, we still care about you and we will do our best. As regular people we do not have what it takes to bring back your daughter but what else can we do to make your life better and we decided to distribute these materials.

A family, whose daughter was kidnapped gets solar panel and inverter for power in their home. [Kachi Benson]

“The film was shot in January and we showed it first at the 5th year of the kidnapped girls, which was in April and sometimes in September, Damilola Ogunbiyi saw the film and pledged to do something,” he narrated.

A sibling of one of the kidnapped girls gets to read at night in Chibok. [Kachi Benson]

The filmmaker also said his intention when making the film was to take people into the current realities of the living conditions of the families of these kidnapped girls. “I made the film and decided to show people who have a good heart and can do something and that is the power of virtual reality film. And it wasn’t an intervention that was unnecessary, the people don’t have regular power and as such this was something that they will need for their daily life activities,” he said.

ALSO READ: 'Daughters of Chibok’ tells an emotional story of Rifkatu Yakubu

Benson also noted that in line with his philosophy for filmmaking, his films are geared to always make an impact on lives and difference in society.