Filmmaker Ernest Obi recalls going nude for a movie role

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The movie which was shot in the mid 90s was one of Obi's most daring roles.

Ernest Obi [ThisDayLive]
Nollywood actor cum director, Ernest Obi has thrown it all the way back to the 90s with a photo of his feature film 'Till Death'.

The psychological thriller written and directed by Obi, saw him play the role of a psychotic young man. 'Till Death' also starred Pete Edochie, Ejike Asiegbu, Charles Okafor and Joan Stephens.

Recalling the audacious role, Obi wrote on Instagram: "TILL DEATH...Wrote. Produced And Directed This In D Early/mid 90's. I Remember running stark naked on D Streets Of Festac for This Movie. The poster itself...hmmmm. Way Ahead Of D Period.#mindsetiseverything."

Lately, the veteran actor has been more behind the scenes and is agreeably one of the biggest directors in the home video industry. Obi's films are notable for the portrayal of supernatural forces fused with Igbo traditional religion.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2021: King Richard, Spencer, House of Gucci and more gain early entry

A few years ago, the actor addressed critics on claims that his horror films contained excessive dark magic. Some of his popular films include 'Idemili' starring Destiny Etiko, 'Poka Messiah' starring Jide Kene Achufusi and 'The Harvest' available on Amazon Prime video.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

