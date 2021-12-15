Filmmaker Ernest Obi recalls going nude for a movie role

The psychological thriller written and directed by Obi, saw him play the role of a psychotic young man. 'Till Death' also starred Pete Edochie, Ejike Asiegbu, Charles Okafor and Joan Stephens.

Recalling the audacious role, Obi wrote on Instagram: "TILL DEATH...Wrote. Produced And Directed This In D Early/mid 90's. I Remember running stark naked on D Streets Of Festac for This Movie. The poster itself...hmmmm. Way Ahead Of D Period.#mindsetiseverything."

Lately, the veteran actor has been more behind the scenes and is agreeably one of the biggest directors in the home video industry. Obi's films are notable for the portrayal of supernatural forces fused with Igbo traditional religion.