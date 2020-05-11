In a series of tweets shared on Sunday, May 10, 2020, Nigerian filmmaker, Blessing Egbe aired her views on how the latest trend of social media celebrities might be influencing the acting profession negatively.

While reacting to the latest trend of fellow filmmakers casting reality stars who have no understanding of the craft, the 'Lekki Wives' creator also revealed how the latest wave of Nollywood movie stars may be losing their worth by sharing every aspect of their lives on social media.

"Most have become reality stars, Some comedians, others liars, all to grow the BRAND. Fans know their everyday activities, they know when they wake up, when they orgasm and when they fly top class. One can actually write a book about some, just by following their daily log ins", Egbe tweeted.

The filmmaker' s solution to the ticking time bomb is that casting directors and producers over look an actor's social media presence and cast an actor for his ability to deliver a convincing act.