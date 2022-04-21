Filming wraps for Bem Pever’s directorial debut ‘Maia’

The production company recently made the announcement alongside details of the production which began filming early this month.

Shot in the Federal Capital Territory, the faith-based film written by Michael Garuba and Emil Garuba and based on a story by Bem Pever, follows a young woman’s struggles to undo a curse placed on her years ago while trying to maintain her successful career and keep the love of her life.

Synopsis

‘Maia’ tells a story of love and the lengths people will go to find it.

Set in the nation’s capital, Abuja, we follow Maia on her journey to undo a curse placed on her from her youth with often hilarious and heartbreaking consequences in order to finally be with the man of her dreams. It is a story that captures the traditions and struggles of ‘perception’ as the key to living a happy normal life.

The Dramedy stars Ego Nwosu as the titular character and Mofe Duncan, Ekemini Jane Essien, Collins 'Shadyville' Chukwu, Lara Wise, Preach Bassey amongst others in supporting roles.