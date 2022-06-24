Filming officially kicks off for Inkblot Productions’ ‘The Set Up’ sequel

Confirming her return to set, Bankole teased fans with a BTS Instagram post which she captioned: “Lately INSTAGRAM IS DOING SOMETHING TO MY POSTS ??? Grace is coming back. The set up 2 loading.”

While the production company has shared sparse details about the sequel’s plot, a theatrical release date has been confirmed for August 12 with an Amazon Prime Video release expected to follow closely.

Recall that the production company announced a multi-year licensing deal with the streamer to include sequels of some of their major titles including ‘The Set Up’ Moms At War 2', and 'New Money 3.’

The crime thriller released to mixed reviews in 2019. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and written by Naz Onuzo, the movie followed best friends trapped in a syndicate.