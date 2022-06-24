RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Filming officially kicks off for Inkblot Productions’ ‘The Set Up’ sequel

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

A ‘The Set Up’ sequel is officially in the works with principal photography ongoing.

The Set Up [Instagram/Inkblotpresents]
The Set Up [Instagram/Inkblotpresents]

The Inkblot Productions’ sequel will reportedly be directed by co-founder Naz Onuzo with stars Adesua Etomi and Kehinde Bankole reprising their roles as best friends Chike and Grace.

Recommended articles

Confirming her return to set, Bankole teased fans with a BTS Instagram post which she captioned: “Lately INSTAGRAM IS DOING SOMETHING TO MY POSTS ??? Grace is coming back. The set up 2 loading.”

While the production company has shared sparse details about the sequel’s plot, a theatrical release date has been confirmed for August 12 with an Amazon Prime Video release expected to follow closely.

Recall that the production company announced a multi-year licensing deal with the streamer to include sequels of some of their major titles including ‘The Set Up’ Moms At War 2', and 'New Money 3.’

The crime thriller released to mixed reviews in 2019. Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan and written by Naz Onuzo, the movie followed best friends trapped in a syndicate.

‘The Set Up 2’ will see veteran star actress Kate Henshaw join the cast alongside ‘King of Boy’ star Tope Olowoniyan.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion to premiere July

Dadaboy Ehiz hosts Falz on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio this Friday

Dadaboy Ehiz hosts Falz on Apple Music's Africa Now Radio this Friday

Meet Khaid, the 17-year-old Nigerian rapper positioned to take the world by storm [Pulse Interview]

Meet Khaid, the 17-year-old Nigerian rapper positioned to take the world by storm [Pulse Interview]

Filming officially kicks off for Inkblot Productions’ ‘The Set Up’ sequel

Filming officially kicks off for Inkblot Productions’ ‘The Set Up’ sequel

Chidi Mokeme loses sister to ailment, cousin to hit and run

Chidi Mokeme loses sister to ailment, cousin to hit and run

Boomplay powered “Afrobeats: The Backstory documentary to stream on Netflix from 29th June 2022

Boomplay powered “Afrobeats: The Backstory” documentary to stream on Netflix from 29th June 2022

Candy Bleakz brings the heat with new 'Fire EP'

Candy Bleakz brings the heat with new 'Fire EP'

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Afrobeats legend P-Square teases new single

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Superstar music producer Shizzi teases upcoming single featuring Fireboy

Trending

5 Nollywood actors who are married to fellow Nollywood stars

Bimpe Oyebade and Lateef Adedimeji

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

Reunion finale: I never asked Liquorose to be my girlfriend- Emmanuel admits

BBNaija Emmanuel and Liquorose [Instagram]

Nollywood films you should see before the year runs out

The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]