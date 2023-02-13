ADVERTISEMENT
Filming officially kicks off for ‘Breaded Life' sequel

Inemesit Udodiong

The sequel returns with at least two of the original cast.

Biodun Stephen's 'Breaded Life'
A follow-up to the Biodun Stephen-directed fan favourite, 'Breaded Life', is officially in the works.

Announcing the exciting news, the acclaimed filmmaker teased some behind-the-scenes (BTS) from the ongoing production with the leads from the 2021 movie - Timini Egbuson, and Bimbo Ademoye.

The male lead, Egbuson, also shared pictures via his Instagram account confirming production.

While release details remain under wraps, the sequel is expected to deliver another interesting story.

The original film follows Sunmi (played by Egbuson), a spoiled brat whose life takes a drastic turn after a dramatic circumstance forces him to fend for himself in the streets.

Produced by Biodun Stephen, Tara Ajibulu, Kayode Sowade, the cast includes Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Tina Mba, and Lateef Adedimeji.

The movie raked in about N10 million in the opening weekend, N32 million by the second week and a total of N88,860,057 in box office earnings.

Watch the trailer:

