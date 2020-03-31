Boredom might not be lethal as the covid-19, but, it is just as infectious and the compulsory shut down of activities in select states across Nigeria is undoubtedly tripling the adverse effect.

Some good news? The great plot twist is there are a couple of non-clinically tested transformative cure for boredom and top on the list is MOVIES!

If you have moved to the movie streaming side of life, there are thousands of movies and series to catch up on and if you haven't? Now might be the best time to spend a few Nairas on thousands of distraction enabling titles.

For film lovers isolating with Netflix, here are 10 must-watch Nollywood classic titles.

1. Isoken

Isoken movie poster

'Isoken' is a classic interracial romance complete with the finest performances. The Jadesola Osiberu film stars Dakore Egbuson, Marc Rhys, Joseph Benjamin, Funke Akindele, Lydia Forson and Tina Mba.

2. 93 Days

93 days [IMDb]

The Steve Gukas directed thriller is based on the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Nigeria and the medical practitioners who saved Nigeria. The general mood of the film is sad but, it's a great way to reflect on the true heroes of world. It stars Bimbo Akintaola as Dr. Stella Adedavoh, Danny Glover, Somkele Iyamah among others.

3. Phone Swap

phone swap [Medium]

In Nigeria, you probably can never go wrong with a good romantic comedy. Film lovers want to fall in love and have a good laugh while at it. There's no need to judge especially not in these dire times. This Kunle Afolayan movie is a fine selection especially for lovebirds isolating together. 'Phone Swap' follows the story of Mary (Nse Ikpe-Etim) , a seamstress who accidentally swaps her phone with Akin (Wale Ojo), an arrogant alpha male.

4. Potato Potahto

Potato Potahto movie.

The romantic film is based on an estranged couple who rediscover their love and fall back in love. The Shirley Frimpong- Manso directed Ghanaian/Nigerian collaboration stars OC Ukeje, Joselyn Dumas, Joke Silva, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chris Attoh and Nikki Samonas.

5. Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo

Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo [IMDb]

The dark comedy directed by Daniel Oriahi follows the story of a naive young man who moves to Lagos to continue his deceased father's taxi service business. The movie's cinematography is one of the many endearing features of this flick. It stars Femi Jacobs, Odunlade Adekola among others.

6. The Arbitration

The Arbitration [Netflix]

For film lovers looking to get that rush of adrenaline from unraveling a story ripe with suspense, this Niyi Akinmolayan directed drama is a sure bet. The movie is ridden with entertaining plot twists surrounding a sexual harassment theme. It stars Adesua Etomi, OC Ukeje, Iretiola Doyle and Somkele Iyamah.

7. Gbomo Gbomo Express

Gbomo Gbomo Express [wiki]

The 2015 crime comedy is one of Nollywood's evergreen flicks. Starring Ramsey Nouah , Osas Ighodaro and more, the Walter Taylaur directed film is exciting and suspense filled. Nouah plays a a record label boss who gets kidnapped by amateur criminals.

8 The Wedding Party

Banky W and Adesua in 'The Wedding Party'

If you missed the box office king in cinemas, now might be the best time to catch up. 'The Wedding Party' is no stranger to Nollywood filmmakers. Its thrilling wedding themed story and its ensemble cast is till date a fan-favourite.

9. Road to Yesterday

Road to Yesterday [Tha Revue]

The 2015 romantic drama is chilling and perfect for an on screen getaway. The story follows the journey of a couple who attempt to mend their estranged relationship while on a journey. It stars Oris Erhuero and Genevieve Nnaji who doubles as producer.

10. October 1

October 1 directed by Kunle Afolayan

The psychological thriller is one of Kunle Afolayan's best movies. 'October 1' follows the story of Danladi Waziri (Sadiq Daba) , a northern police officer who attempts to unravel the mysterious murder of young women in Akote , a town in Western Nigeria.