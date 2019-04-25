Fight Thanos for the Time Stone or buy FilmHouse tickets in advance?

So you watched Avengers Infinity Wars, and like most of us, you left the cinema with a sort of trauma. You even began to train personally at the local gym, just in case the Avengers, or rather, what’s left of them – would be needing any help defeating Thanos.

Now the day is finally upon us, April 26th, the day of the End Game. You cannot wait! You have made plans with all your friends because you just can’t take it alone. Now all you need is to make sure on the day, you have the ticket(s) you need and not get left behind in the rush. Needless to say, this is one of the most anticipated movies of the year; the tickets will be selling out once it hits the screen. If you are late, well, we can’t offer you a standing position in our theaters. And oh, let’s not forget, you know social media is going to be buzzing with spoilers. Do you really want to risk it? Well, let us look at your options.

You can…

A. Fight Thanos for the Time Stone to watch Avengers: End Game in the future before everyone is rushing to the cinema and you can’t find tickets

Or you can

B. Just buy advanced ticket now from FilmHouse and be sure nobody can take your space.

If we are to go by expected traffic based on the release of similarly highly anticipated superhero flicks, sellout traffic at the cinema can be expected to last no less than TWO WEEKS from the date of release. If you happen to be going in a party of three or more, as most moviegoers tend to for such films, it will even be more difficult getting multiple tickets when the rush is on. To avoid disappointment, and to avoid having to do battle with Thanos, we would personally advise that you stick with Option B.

We await your presence with popcorn, sausages, drinks and all things nice. We are in the End Game now. Out of 14,000,605 possible futures as seen by Dr. Strange, make sure you don’t miss seeing Avengers in any by buying advance tickets online HERE (http://bit.ly/WatchEndgame) or in any of our cinemas around the country.

