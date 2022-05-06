Festival of Vibes: Pepsi Naija lights up AMVCA with Confam Gbedu Concert

Starting with a week-long series of activities, the 8th edition of the award will climax on May 14, with Rema and Lagbaja treating the audience to a live joint performance that will connect the old and new generations of Nigerian Afrobeat genre of music.

Known by the older generation for his saxophone prowess and masked face, Lagbaja a.k.a (Omo baba mukomuko), thrilled Nigerians with his special blend of music through the 90s and early 2000s. Lagbaja has maintained relevance in the industry, performing at concerts across the globe.

Specifically contracted for the younger generation is talented singer and rapper, Rema, who joined the league of Pepsi Naija ambassadors last September. Rema is known for his unique brand of music known as Afrorave, a subgenre of Afrobeat with Arabian and Indian musical influences. He is one of the country’s most-followed artistes, with his fans self-identifying as Ravers.

Pepsi Naija has over the years been a strong supporter and promoter of Nigerian entertainment, having signed up several Nigerian artistes as its brand ambassadors. The partnership with AMVCA is an extension of the brand’s passion for entertainment and support for the ever-growing pop culture in the country.

As part of other activities lined up for the AMVCA week, Pepsi Naija will showcase a Pepsi-inspired fashion collection at the runway show on May 8th. All designers will showcase a look inspired by the brand and the winner will get to design a limited merch collection for the brand. The runway show will be spiced with a live performance by Olufunmi crooners, Style Plus.

In further support of ingenious music talents in the African entertainment space, Pepsi Naija will also be rewarding the winner of the Best Soundtrack Category Award with N1 million.

Topping up the exciting schedule, Pepsi Naija will be providing an AMVCA after party with a blend of premium refreshments and music from its DJ ambassador, DJ Xclusive, and popular DJ, Crowd Kontroller.

