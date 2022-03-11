Femi Branch, Grace-Charis Bassey star in new Kingsview original 'Helpline'

The film follows the story of Nonso, an 8-year-old forced to witness his parents marriage of 15 years deteriorate.

With his family on the verge of collapse, Nonso takes to writing letters to God detailing his family's woes hoping for a miracle.

Speaking on the movie, its Executive Producer, Yemmie Akinwunmi notes that the overarching vision is to address present-day issues from the point of view of different generations. According to her, ‘Helpline’ is a relatable story that mirrors some of the societal issues families go through.

“The underlying message is to teach Christians how to look up to God using the childlike faith the bible talks about. In ‘Helpline’, while the adults succumbed to bickering, it takes an 8-years-old child to open up a new, but unorthodox, communication channel to God,” she said.

Akinwunmi further revealed that ‘Helpline’ will start screening to viewers on Friday, March 11 exclusively on the Kingsview streaming platform.