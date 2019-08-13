The premiere of romantic comedy, 'The Reunion' at the Genesis Cinemas, The Palms Mall, Lekki, had Femi Adebayo and Tana Adelana in attendance.

The movie premiere also had in attendance Jide Kosoko, Femi Jacobs, Jaiye Kuti, Gabriel Afolayan, Wale Ojo, Yvonne Jegede, and a host of others.

Femi Jacobs, who played Efe, said that when he read the script, he realised that the issues his character and his wife were facing was quite topical and relevant to people these days.

"It is a mixture of feminism and patriarchy and what is going on in the world. That role gave a teachable moment for our men; I feel men should listen more to their women, understand that your wife is a human being like you, she has ambitions, goals, and dreams.

"The story means a lot to me; you should stay true to yourself. Everyone has got the same set of circumstances, they just don't have the same set of circumstances at the same time. Everybody fails, succeeds, has moments of glory, ups, and downs, that's what the movie portrays," he says.

The movie which is Fojo media productions first in the cinemas was written by Voke Ometan and directed by Thomas Odia.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Producer of the movie and Chief Executive Officer Fojo Media Productions, Faith Ojo said that the movie reflects the everyday life and society.

"It is relatable for everyone. You can see in the story that one of the characters just finds pleasure embarrassing his wife; some men don't like women living their lives and flying, everything must be restricted to the home, while a lot of others live a fake life pretending to be rich when they don't have it," Ojo said.

The California based entrepreneur stressed that 'The Reunion' addresses the different issues in the lives of many Nigerians, hence has a message for everyone.

On his part, Thomas Odia, the producer, and director of the film noted that he looks out for suspense, drama, romance, comedy and good dialogue in any script, which the writer did justice to.

On addressing societal issues, Odia said that there's no point if the story does not touch on human life.

"We need to do something more contemporary, otherwise we will be doing something abstract. For me, it was more of a passion than skill. There is a way to tell a story with humour and people get to accept it; many men don't accept the reality of life."

The Reunion tells the story of students four ex-students (played by Lilian Esoro, Tana Adelana, Mercy Aigbe, and Mercy Johnson) who came together to celebrate their Alma Matas' 50th anniversary. During that period a lot of secrets started unfolding including a rape case which made them more united in addressing such a serious issue.