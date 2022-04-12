RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Fast & Furious 10: Brie Larson to join ‘the family’, per Vin Diesel

Israel Olorunnisola

Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Saturday night to announce Oscar winner Brie Larson’s casting in Fast & Furious 10.

Marvel star Brie Larson best known for her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing her firepower to the Fast and Furious franchise in what will be its tenth and final film.

Vin Diesel took to Instagram on Saturday night to make this announcement as he wrote in the caption, accompanying a shot of himself with the actress.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself ” that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image,” “What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10.“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” Diesel continued. “Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

Larson’s role has not been revealed, but it seems pretty obvious: She is replacing (The Rock) Dwayne Johnson! Recall Back in November last year, Diesel publicly called out the former WWE star to reprise his role as Lucas Hobbs who appeared in the F5 down to eight, including the spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, to return for the tenth and final instalment. Although speculations were high for the Rock’s return, they were met with disappointment as the Red Notice star, clearly stressed in an interview on his decision to make his exit from the Fast Saga.

Details concerning the plot of Fast & Furious 10 have been kept under wraps. In addition to Diesel, Larson will star alongside previously announced cast members including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior. Justin Lin is directing, and producing alongside Diesel, with the film set to arrive in theatres next year.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

