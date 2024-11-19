RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The film joined the ₦100 Million class just about a month ago.

‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales [Instagram/@filmoneng]
‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales [Instagram/@filmoneng]

Recommended articles

FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, updated its audience on the new achievement in an Instagram post.

“Farmer’s Bride is still making waves! With over 163 million at the box office, it’s a certified block buster! Still showing in all cinemas nationwide,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the film recorded ₦89 million in ticket sales just 12 days after its release. In its opening weekend, it earned ₦37 million making it the second highest-grossing movie for that weekend after Queen Lateefah. The movie also became the highest Nollywood opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the fourth highest in 2024.

READ ALSO: ‘The Interrogation of Lotanna’ bags 6 Nominations at The FilmJoint Awards 2025

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer seeking solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.

Released on September 27, 2024, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Femi Branch, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele, and Wumi Toriola.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What are the roles of an artist manager?

What are the roles of an artist manager?

‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales

‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales

Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian government over misplaced priorities

Mr Macaroni slams Nigerian government over misplaced priorities

Here are 5 things Chidimma Adetshina teaches us about adversity

Here are 5 things Chidimma Adetshina teaches us about adversity

Imitation in Afrobeats: Is It still the highest form of flattery?

Imitation in Afrobeats: Is It still the highest form of flattery?

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa welcomes first child

It hurts - Don Jazzy opens up on not having a partner

It hurts - Don Jazzy opens up on not having a partner

Johnny Drille and wife post adorable daughter on her first birthday

Johnny Drille and wife post adorable daughter on her first birthday

Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Asake among 5 guest artists on Wizkid's upcoming album 'Morayo'

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Afolabi Olalekan’s ‘Freedom Way’ wins Jury Award at AFRRIFF [Instagram/@afriff]

Afolabi Olalekan’s ‘Freedom Way’ wins Jury Award at AFRRIFF

Denzel Washington has revealed a few projects he would be working on before retirement. [Instagram/@denzelwashington]

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

AFRIFF Globe Awards- A celebration of African storytelling [Instagram/@afriff]

AFRIFF 2024: Here is a complete list of winners

My Fairytale Wedding offers a unique love experience where a young woman’s quest for romance. [Showmax]

These 5 local dramas on Showmax will be perfect for your weekend