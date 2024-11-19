‘Farmer’s Bride’ records new feat; earns ₦163 Million in ticket sales

FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, updated its audience on the new achievement in an Instagram post.

“Farmer’s Bride is still making waves! With over 163 million at the box office, it’s a certified block buster! Still showing in all cinemas nationwide,” the post said.

Recall that the film recorded ₦89 million in ticket sales just 12 days after its release. In its opening weekend, it earned ₦37 million making it the second highest-grossing movie for that weekend after Queen Lateefah. The movie also became the highest Nollywood opening weekend for an 18-rated film in 2024 and the fourth highest in 2024.

Set in 1980s Ibadan, Farmer’s Bride tells the tale of Odun, a wealthy, lonely farmer seeking solace in marriage with a young bride, Funmi. However, their union is fraught with challenges as Funmi struggles to find happiness and eventually embarks on a forbidden affair with Odun’s nephew. The consequences of their actions lead to a haunting tale of love, betrayal, and the supernatural.