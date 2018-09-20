Faraday Okoro's Nigerian Prince hits US cinemas on October 19

news

On October 19, 2018, Faraday Okoro's "Nigerian Prince" will start showing at cinemas across the United States of America.

"Nigerian Prince" was announced the winner of the $1million AT&T grant at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

The movie, which has also been acquired by Vertical Entertainment for on-demand sales, stars Tina Mba, Bimbo Manuel, Toyin Oshinaike, Shawn Faqua, Gregory Ojefua, Rita Edward, Antonio J. Bell, Chinaza Uche and Kelechi Udegbe.

The movie is written and directed by Faraday Okoro, executive produced by Spike Lee and produced by Biyi Bandele and Oscar Hernandez-Topete.

Speaking on the movie, Okoro said, "It involves a lot of stuff that first-generation, and Nigerians living in Nigeria are accustomed to. Things that we speak about among ourselves. It's a story that's more holistic than just trying to show dirty laundry," he says.

About "Nigerian Prince"

The movie follows two characters; Eze, a stubborn, first-generation Nigerian-American teenager and his cousin, Pius, who is a desperate Nigerian Prince scammer.

After Eze’s mother sends him to Nigeria against his will, Eze retaliates by teaming up with Pius to scam unsuspecting foreigners in order to earn money for a return ticket back to America.