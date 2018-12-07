Pulse.ng logo
Read fans' reactions as Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host

Read fans' reactions on Twitter as Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host

Fans have been reacting on all social media platforms since Kevin Hart announced that he's stepping down as 2019 Oscars host.

Kevin Hart will finally host OSCARS in 2019 play Fans react to Kevin Hart's decision to step down as Oscars host. (Instagram/The Academy)

Fans of Kevin Hart have reacted to his decision to step down as the host of the 2019 Oscars over some comments he had made and which were perceived to be homophobic.

The comedian/actor made this announcement on his Twitter page on Thursday night, December 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host

In the tweet, he stated his reason saying, ''This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart wrote.

The 'Upside Down' actor was announced as the movie and TV awards next host on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Here are some reactions on Twitter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada

