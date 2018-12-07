Read fans' reactions as Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host

news

Fans of Kevin Hart have reacted to his decision to step down as the host of the 2019 Oscars over some comments he had made and which were perceived to be homophobic.

The comedian/actor made this announcement on his Twitter page on Thursday night, December 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host

In the tweet, he stated his reason saying, ''This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.

“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart wrote.

The 'Upside Down' actor was announced as the movie and TV awards next host on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

Here are some reactions on Twitter

— Michael rene edmonson (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— Hott or Nott Ent. (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— MAD BLACK WOMAN #emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0