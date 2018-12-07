Read fans' reactions as Kevin Hart steps down as 2019 Oscars host

Fans have been reacting on all social media platforms since Kevin Hart announced that he's stepping down as 2019 Oscars host.
The comedian/actor made this announcement on his Twitter page on Thursday night, December 6, 2018.
ALSO READ: Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host
In the tweet, he stated his reason saying, ''This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.
“I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” Hart wrote.
The 'Upside Down' actor was announced as the movie and TV awards next host on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.