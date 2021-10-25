RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Fake or real, should Guns be allowed on movie sets?

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor
Fake or real, should guns be allowed on movie set?
Fake or real, should guns be allowed on movie set?

In 1984, Jon-Erik Hexum, an American actor and male model, died from sustained injuries from a prop gun on a television set. Two years later, Hollywood star Brandon Lee fell victim to a fatal firearm accident during the filming of The Crow. This garnered worldwide attention and prompted changes in how Guns are treated on sets. One would assume these changes will be a hundred per cent effective considering the damage capable of being inflicted if not, but it was false.

Recommended articles

On the 21st of October 2021, while on the set of a western flick ‘Rust’, Alec Baldwin, a veteran actor, accidentally ousted a prop gun that injured the director (Joel Soulza) and killed a 42-year-old cinematographer(Halyna Hutchins).

We could go back and forth questioning why live rounds were allowed on movie sets in the first place or throw the blame at the prop coordinator. However, these same reactions followed such previous cases! Therefore, at this point with socio-cultural evolution in storytelling and film production, we have to ask an important question that demands an urgent answer, “Considering the brutality it initiates in fiction and reality, should Guns still be a thing in filmmaking?”.

A prominent pioneer of gun use in cinema was The Outlaw’; An American Western flick directed by Howard Hughes in 1943. Since then, an Associated Press report from 2016 determined that from 1990 until the time of publication, at least 43 people died on sets in the U.S., and more than 150 had been left with life-altering injuries. What seemed to be a harmless instrument used for fun and realism has resulted in tragic effects that have moved from cinema’s fictional realms and seeped into society.

A liberal point of view could argue freedom to exercise rights to weaponry for entertainment, hunting, defense, or whatever purpose. However, this theory puts the lives and property of innocent individuals in imminent danger. Without a doubt, Guns improve entertainment quality, especially for movies in the action genre. But for how long shall we ingest these performances without One, ‘questioning the morality before the gun is triggered? Two, ‘reviewing the consequences of the pulled trigger’.

After many life-threatening injuries and deaths, we have come way past the point of clamoring for more safety measures on movie sets! We cannot waste time pondering upon this, so another injury and death don’t occur to any crew member who is just going on about a good day of work.

In conclusion, Hollywood has a role to play in ending gun violence, Onset, and offset!

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

'Fela Kuti was so hard'- Rap mogul Jay Z on why he included Fela's record in the soundtrack of new Netflix movie 'The Harder They Fall'

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Ghanaian artiste commits suicide after ‘friend’ said ‘kill yourself’ on his post

Shocker as Funny Face speaks from police cells with message to Shatta Wale (WATCH)

Shocker as Funny Face speaks from police cells with message to Shatta Wale (WATCH)

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

Fans react to Temi Otedola's stunning revelation about 'Squid Game'

Temi Otedola [Instagram]

Marvel confirms new release date for Black Panther 'Wakanda Forever'

Black Panther

'Black Panther' star Dorothy Steel dies amid filming sequel

Actress Dorothy Steel [Instagram/Lupitanyongo]

Hanks Anuku to star in 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake

Hanks Anuku will star in 'Aki and Pawpaw' remake [Instagram/filmoneng]