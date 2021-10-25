Fake or real, should Guns be allowed on movie sets?

At this point, we have to start asking tough questions that have simple answers.
In 1984, Jon-Erik Hexum, an American actor and male model, died from sustained injuries from a prop gun on a television set. Two years later, Hollywood star Brandon Lee fell victim to a fatal firearm accident during the filming of The Crow. This garnered worldwide attention and prompted changes in how Guns are treated on sets. One would assume these changes will be a hundred per cent effective considering the damage capable of being inflicted if not, but it was false.