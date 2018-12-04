Eze Winner tells the HIV story with a new twist in 'Lonely Heart'

news

Eze Winner has added a twist to telling the tale of a lady living with HIV in his new short film, 'Lonely Heart.'

'Lonely Heart' features Lynda Dozie, Ronya Man, Delroy Nomamiukor and Norbert Asikhia.

Written and produced by Chiazor Daniel, the movie is a HIV awareness short film directed by Eze Winner.

About 'Lonely Heart'

Jane Halliday’s dreams of being Africa’s foremost author like Ngozi Chimamanda Adichie got shattered after she discovered that her boyfriend whom she has been having unprotected sex with for over 7 months was HIV positive.

Now she is a lonely girl living with the pain of regrets and would stop at nothing until everyone she comes across feels the pain from a lonely heart deprived of love and affection.