Eze Winner tells the HIV story with a new twist in 'Lonely Heart'

Jane Halliday’s dreams of being Africa’s foremost author got shattered after she discovered that her boyfriend of over 7 months was HIV positive.

Eze Winner has added a twist to telling the tale of a lady living with HIV in his new short film, 'Lonely Heart.'

'Lonely Heart' features Lynda Dozie, Ronya Man, Delroy Nomamiukor and Norbert Asikhia.

play Eze Winner shooting a scene featuring Ronya Man, Lynda Dozie. (Tribe Man Agency)

 

Written and produced by Chiazor Daniel, the movie is a HIV awareness short film directed by Eze Winner.

play Ronya Man, Lynda Dozie, Chiazor Daniel.jpg (Trybe Man Agency)

About 'Lonely Heart'

Jane Halliday’s dreams of being Africa’s foremost author like Ngozi Chimamanda Adichie got shattered after she discovered that her boyfriend whom she has been having unprotected sex with for over 7 months was HIV positive.

play Ronya Man, Lynda Dozie, Eze Winner on the set of 'Lonely Heart.' (Trybes Man Agency)

 

Now she is a lonely girl living with the pain of regrets and would stop at nothing until everyone she comes across feels the pain from a lonely heart deprived of love and affection.

