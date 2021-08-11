RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) wins new award at BlackStar Film Festival

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film was recently acquired by Janus films for theatrical and VOD release in the United States.

'Eyimofe' co-director Arie Esiri [Instagram/guardian Nigeria]

Arie and Chuko Esiri's critically acclaimed film, 'Eyimofe' has landed a new international recognition.

The film recently won the Best Feature Narrative category of this year's BlackStar Film Festival, an international festival to celebrate Black, Brown and Indigenous film and video artist.

'Eyimofe' joined over 80 films to screen at this year's edition of the festival. Confirming the film's win, the juror said: "Eyimofe is a beautifully shot, vibrant film whose cinematography believes fully in its environment, and carries an acting style that captures a complete snapshot of life in a place.”

Recall that the acclaimed film opened in the United States in July following its Janus Films acquisition for both theatres and streaming platform.

'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants. It stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Lala Akindoju and more.

