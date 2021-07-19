Producers of critically acclaimed Nigerian feature film, 'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) have debuted a new trailer ahead of its July 23 North American theatrical release.
Watch the new trailer for 'Eyimofe' ahead of North American release
The film was acquired by Janus films for North American cinema distribution.
Recommended articles
The film was acquired by Janus films in May for distribution. According to reports, the deal will see the film distributed in North American theatres followed by a streaming platform release on the Criterion Channel and home video release via the Criterion Collection.
Directed by Arie and Chuko Esiri, 'Eyimofe'(This Is My Desire) follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants. it stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Lala Akindoju and more.
Watch the new trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng