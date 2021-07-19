RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the new trailer for 'Eyimofe' ahead of North American release

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film was acquired by Janus films for North American cinema distribution.

Jude Awudike as Mofe in 'Eyimofe' [Instagram/@chukoesiri]

Producers of critically acclaimed Nigerian feature film, 'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) have debuted a new trailer ahead of its July 23 North American theatrical release.

Recommended articles

The film was acquired by Janus films in May for distribution. According to reports, the deal will see the film distributed in North American theatres followed by a streaming platform release on the Criterion Channel and home video release via the Criterion Collection.

Directed by Arie and Chuko Esiri, 'Eyimofe'(This Is My Desire) follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants. it stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Lala Akindoju and more.

Watch the new trailer:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actress Lota Chukwu lands debut lead role in cinema film

Watch the new trailer for 'Eyimofe' ahead of North American release

'The goal is to be ritualist' - BBNaija's Ike says as he trolls Internet fraudsters

'Mami Water' selected for La Biennale di Venezia's Final Cut in Venice 9th edition

Check out photos and videos from Chacha Eke's 34th birthday party

Lilian Afegbai spoils herself with Range Rover SUV worth N45M

Kate Henshaw releases stunning photos as she turns 50

MARVEL: 3 ways Black Widow’s ending sets up the ‘HawkEye’ mini-series [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Kay Kay got money on his 'Medulla,' and is steadily making his way to the top