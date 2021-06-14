RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Eyimofe' set to premiere in Benelux nations as MOOOV secures distribution deal

The award-winning film premiere in Nigerian cinemas on April 23.

Jude Awudike as Mofe in 'Eyimofe' [Instagram/@chukoesiri]

Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri's critically acclaimed directorial debut 'Eyimofe' (This is my Desire) is set to premiere in Benelux nations; Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

According to reports, distribution rights to the film was acquired by Belgian distribution company, MOOOV. The Nigerian feature's theatrical release has now been set for the Spring of 2022.

Speaking on the acquisition, MOOOV's Artistic Director, Marc Boonen, said: "In EYIMOFE, we follow Mofe and Rosa in the Nigerian metropolis of Lagos. They lead different lives but have the same dream of building a new life in Europe.

"The film is a migrant story without migrants, because even though the film consists of the chapters Spain and Italy, we don't get to see anything from either country. Therefore, Eyimofe is a carefully observed story about dreams. MOOOV is honoured to distribute in the BENELUX this refreshing full-length debut and introduce the Esiri brothers, two young and promising talents."

'Eyimofe' first premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. Following its impressive reception, the film continued its film festival run with selections in over 10 prestigious festivals including the BFI.

The latest acquisition comes just weeks after the feature was acquired for North American distribution by Janus films.

