Arie and Chuko Esiri's acclaimed film, 'Eyimofe' (This Is My Desire) has been selected to screen at the Museum of Modern Art and Film's organized New Directors/New Films 50th anniversary edition.

The prestigious festival has in over the past five decades seen top directors including Martin Scorsese, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Agnès Varda walk through its Lincoln Center.

The 50th edition will introduce 27 features and 11 short films at the virtual event slated for April 28 through May 8 and an in-person screening to run through May 14.

Shot in 16mm and set in Lagos, 'Eyimofe' follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants. it stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Lala Akindoju and more.

'Eyimofe' is executive produced by Maiden Alex Ibru, Toke Alex Ibru, Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Kayode Akindele and Ifeoma Esiri.

